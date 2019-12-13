3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Second day of pre-castings for X-FACTOR BELARUS
The creative team of vocal show X-factor continues to search for talent. Today is the second day of nine live auditions. The auditions started yesterday, and will end on May 28. The preliminary number of applications for the creative examination is almost 1,500. These are people of various ages, professions and musical preferences. According to the rules, a participant of the pre-castings can present to the jury any composition in Russian, Belarusian or foreign language, but it must be done without music, i.e. a cappella.
The shooting of the project will begin in August at Belarusfilm studio. Up to 300 people in total will be able to take part in the TV casting episodes.
President
All
Lukashenko awards Alexandra Pakhmutova with Order of Friendship of Peoples
Lukashenko congratulates People's Artiste of USSR Alexandra Pakhmutova on her 95th birthday
Alexander Lukashenko congratulates King of Cambodia Norodom Sihamoni on Independence Day
Lukashenko: Peace and tranquility on Belarusian land must be defended with all our might
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All