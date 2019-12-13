Second day of pre-castings for X-FACTOR BELARUS

The creative team of vocal show X-factor continues to search for talent. Today is the second day of nine live auditions. The auditions started yesterday, and will end on May 28. The preliminary number of applications for the creative examination is almost 1,500. These are people of various ages, professions and musical preferences. According to the rules, a participant of the pre-castings can present to the jury any composition in Russian, Belarusian or foreign language, but it must be done without music, i.e. a cappella.