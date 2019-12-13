PoliticsPresidentSocietyEconomyIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Second day of pre-castings for X-FACTOR BELARUS

The creative team of vocal show X-factor continues to search for talent. Today is the second day of nine live auditions. The auditions started yesterday, and will end on May 28. The preliminary number of applications for the creative examination is almost 1,500. These are people of various ages, professions and musical preferences. According to the rules, a participant of the pre-castings can present to the jury any composition in Russian, Belarusian or foreign language, but it must be done without music, i.e. a cappella.

The shooting of the project will begin in August at Belarusfilm studio. Up to 300 people in total will be able to take part in the TV casting episodes.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All