Sekreta: Belarus' Contacts with US Contribute to European Awakening

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8e6afba3-19a8-4bb3-aecf-30f9b4a3a102/conversions/2a947501-badc-4e2a-a8f6-709699502ff6-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8e6afba3-19a8-4bb3-aecf-30f9b4a3a102/conversions/2a947501-badc-4e2a-a8f6-709699502ff6-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8e6afba3-19a8-4bb3-aecf-30f9b4a3a102/conversions/2a947501-badc-4e2a-a8f6-709699502ff6-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/8e6afba3-19a8-4bb3-aecf-30f9b4a3a102/conversions/2a947501-badc-4e2a-a8f6-709699502ff6-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

Belarus-US cooperation sets a specific direction and encourages European countries to intensify contacts, Belarusian Deputy Foreign Minister Igor Sekreta stated on Channel One.

"Contacts [between Minsk and Washington – Ed.] to a certain extent set the tone and, so to speak, help awaken our colleagues in Europe," the Deputy Foreign Minister noted. "In my opinion, dialogue with Washington is easier than with Europe. Because Europe has 27 participants. At any moment, any agreement can be undermined by a dissenting opinion or position from an individual state."

"With Washington, we know who we're dealing with. There's a single decision-making center there. The decisions made between Minsk and Washington are implemented and take shape—whether in the form of lifting sanctions or resolving issues regarding the supply of certain products," he continued.