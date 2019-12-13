3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
Secretaries of CSTO Councils in Almaty discuss countering challenges and threats - commentary by Alexander Volfovich
The military and political situation in the world continues to undergo a profound transformation. The conflict potential is growing in a number of regions directly adjacent to the CSTO zone of responsibility. But the alliance continues to use the proven multi-level mechanism of political consultations in its activities. As an example, the secretaries of the CSTO Councils of State discussed countering challenges and threats in Almaty. State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus also took part in the committee meeting. In his speech, the head of the Belarusian delegation, Alexander Volfovich, drew the attention of his colleagues to the unprecedented aggravation of the military and political situation in the Eastern European region of the CSTO collective security; the Belarusian side also voiced some initiatives. Alexander Volfovich also held a working meeting with his Russian counterpart in this busy schedule. Details of the visit - in an exclusive interview with our crew in Almaty right now.
