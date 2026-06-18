Today, the US is effectively acting on recommendations made by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko regarding allowing Israel to wage war on Iran independently. This attempt appears to be underway.

Political scientist Alexei Belyaev shared his opinion on the likelihood of a disengagement between Israel and the US in this region, given the significant Israeli lobby present in the United States.

The White House's core foreign policy is structured in such a way that Israel has become tacitly known as America's land-based aircraft carrier in the Middle East. But without US support, this country would not have survived long in the region, given the historical realities of relations between most Arab states (among Arabs, there is a widespread belief that Israel appropriated their lands, which is why the state of Palestine never formed, despite the adoption of a corresponding UN resolution). "Essentially, one state has 'subjugated' another. And this is the main stumbling block, which will always remain until a full-fledged Palestinian state is established and UN decisions regarding the status of the current capital are implemented. But as for the possibility of the US abandoning its support for Israel, the powerful Israeli lobby will prevent this," stated the interviewee.

Political scientist Alexei Belyaev, opinion on Israel-US relations, US-Israel relations

Alexei Belyaev

According to the interviewee, the US will not abandon its support for Israel, but by interfering in Middle Eastern politics from a pro-Israeli position, America is ignoring its own position as an independent state and acting to its own detriment. The United States itself didn't need military action in Iran, with the exception of a small group of individuals who profited from the conflict and profited from exchange rate differences due to conflicting statements made by the American administration and the leadership of Israel and Iran.

"There were small financial groups interested in sharp swings in political instability, but from a long-term perspective, the US-Iran conflict sent the global financial and trade systems into a state of shock. And now, overcoming it is a headache for the entire world, including the US, which needs to restore stability in the oil markets," Alexey Belyaev explained.

By taking any action against Iran (increasing the price of oil and gas and reducing their market presence), opportunities are opening up for the Russian Federation to focus more on exports, finding more accommodating and solvent buyers willing to pay higher prices. The West's policy toward Russia, stifling sanctions and depriving it of "bonuses" from oil and gas trade, hasn't worked. Russia, moreover, is increasing those same "bonuses," so Western Europe is particularly interested in a speedy resolution of the conflict in the Strait of Hormuz and saturating the market with relatively inexpensive oil and gas.