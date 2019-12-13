3.39 RUB
Rural residents won’t stay without COVID-19 vaccine
The vaccination campaign continues in Belarus. As of April 21, more than 211 thousand people have received the first dose of vaccine against COVID-19 and more than 75 thousand have completed a full course of vaccination. The mobile brigades are visiting the enterprises and institutions. Rural residents are not neglected either. The exit vaccination was organized for them. The lists of those who want to be vaccinated have been compiled in advance.
