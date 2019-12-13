Rural Newspaper turns 100 years

One of the oldest publications of the Belarus celebrates its anniversary. Rural Newspaper is 100 years old. President Alexander Lukashenko congratulated the editorial staff on the anniversary of the first issue. Over the century of its existence, the newspaper has changed its names more than once, but it has always remained faithful to the principle: to write about those and for those who want to firmly stand on their native land and work for the good of the country. And today the motto of the edition sounds like "we plow and write together!" The paper circulation is about 25 thousand copies. And the Internet version is visited by about ten thousand readers daily.