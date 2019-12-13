Seven out of eight former Belgazprombanktop managers fully plead guilty

The x-head of Belgazprombank, currently in custody, said that the charges against him are a start-up. That is, a business venture. At the same time, he actually confirmed that he and his accomplices were directly related to the companies that got funding from the bank. Earlier, the banker had stated that he had almost nothing to do with them. The Supreme Court is still considering the criminal case against the top managers of the financial structure.



Businessmen in need of loans were forced to pay gray money (kickbacks) to certain officials of Belgazprombank for a positive decision on the allocation of funding to their business. 7 persons involved in this high-profile case fully admitted their guilt. During the trial they also confirmed that receiving money from business representatives was illegal. Only ex-Chairman of the Board Viktor Babarykoignored the economic background of the crime, making statements about the alleged political motives of his criminal prosecution. He also did not comment on why these economic activities of Belgazprombank were carefully concealed from shareholders and tax authorities.

