3.42 RUB
3.33 USD
3.63 EUR
PoliticsSocietyPresidentEconomyTechnologyCultureRegionsIncidentsHealthSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Refugee families with children are left sitting on bare concrete, temperatures close to zero
The cynicism of what is happening at the border goes beyond any reasonable boundaries. There are hundreds of armed law enforcers and heavy equipment used against unarmed refugees, women and children.
Barbed wire, water cannons, sonderkommando lines, the sound of an attack helicopter's propeller. It is like the script of a war movie. Alas, this is reality. And a three-year-old child is waving to a helicopter. He doesn't know yet that there's no wizard on the board, but a soldier ready to open fire.
Refugee families with their children are left sitting on the bare concrete. The temperature is close to zero. It is very cold. The mother is trying to warm the baby's feet, the people sit here for hours.
President
All
It must be up to the mark - Lukashenko tells how presidential election should be held
Lukashenko confident in ability of Belarus and Russia's Tula region to reach $1 billion in trade
Investments should be made in areas where Belarus already has competencies - Lukashenko
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All