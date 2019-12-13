Refugee families with children are left sitting on bare concrete, temperatures close to zero

The cynicism of what is happening at the border goes beyond any reasonable boundaries. There are hundreds of armed law enforcers and heavy equipment used against unarmed refugees, women and children.



Barbed wire, water cannons, sonderkommando lines, the sound of an attack helicopter's propeller. It is like the script of a war movie. Alas, this is reality. And a three-year-old child is waving to a helicopter. He doesn't know yet that there's no wizard on the board, but a soldier ready to open fire.



Refugee families with their children are left sitting on the bare concrete. The temperature is close to zero. It is very cold. The mother is trying to warm the baby's feet, the people sit here for hours.

