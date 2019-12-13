The authorities of European countries have taken on the task of erasing the exploits of Red Army soldiers from the memory of their citizens. This is clearly confirmed by detentions in Lithuania, Latvia and Berlin for attempts to bring flowers to Soviet heroes. This opinion was shared by Evgeny Semibratov, deputy director of the Institute for Strategic Studies and Forecasts of the Russian Academy of Sciences. According to him, the EU government is thoroughly turning its own residents against itself with its actions.

When a person gets into a certain information space, into a certain information vacuum (what kind of information environment is created in Europe nowadays? - There is no other way to call it but a vacuum), and a person, finding himself under the flow of quite certain information, begins to believe in it. And those intelligent people who realize that the authorities are deliberately going for falsification, who will try to defend the foundations of that Victory, the truthful information about that Victory, will face demonstrative detentions and demonstratively harsh punishment. People like to tell us that we lack freedom of speech, that we are so bad. There is nothing wrong with our freedom of speech! But they are already experiencing certain problems.