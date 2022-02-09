Belarusian health care system uses all reserves to fight COVID-19

Plus 8,254 patients with COVID-19 have been registered in Belarus during a day. In order to help patients, medics have switched to a seven-day work schedule. Omicron spreads quickly, so it is important to follow the preventive measures. Operational headquarters have been created all over the country, which include specialists of various profiles. They instantly respond to the situation in the regions.



Physicians are assisted by interns, medical students, and medical school students. Specialized visiting teams have also been created in the regions. Digital medicine, which has been successfully implemented not only in large, but also in small central hospitals, also helps save time. Measuring the temperature at the entrance is a must. This helps to differentiate the patient flows - people with signs of acute respiratory infections are treated in a separate building.



The work of health care system in the north of the country has been analyzed today at a meeting of the regional headquarters in Vitebsk. During the fifth wave, experts note an increase in incidence among children aged 1-5. As for adults, most suffer from "Omicron" in a mild form. Symptoms often resemble a common cold.



Additional beds are converted for patients with coronavirus. There is an opportunity to increase their number if needed. Laboratories that perform COVID-19 tests submit results on the day of testing. "Omicron" unlike "delta" spreads much faster. Therefore, the responsibility of the people themselves is also important. More and more Belarusians are taking a conscious approach to their health. The vaccination campaign also shows it. In the north of the country, more than half of the inhabitants have already received two doses of the drug.



Vaccination of children in our country has been going on for a month and a half. It is possible to get a vaccination from the age of 12. It is not necessary to go to the clinic for the procedure. All conditions have been created in school health centers.



