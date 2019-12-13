Workshop "Not Our War" held at Palace of Republic in Minsk

"Not Our War" workshop was initiated by the public association "Patriots of Belarus".

In the small hall of the Palace of the Republic, prominent journalists, public and political figures spoke. The main topic was the situation in Ukraine. Namely, the reasons for the start of the military operation, the role of the Minsk talks and the forecast for the end of the conflict.

Information attacks on Belarus were also touched upon. The opponents continue to spread fakes on the Internet and escalate the situation. As participants of the seminar noted, the struggle for achievement and retention of informational superiority takes today a key place in world competition.