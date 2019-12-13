Ilja Karoza's family from Latvia receives Belarusian citizenship

The family of Ilja Karoza from Latvia, who was interviewed by our President at the opening of the "Slavianski Bazaar", has received Belarusian citizenship. They were forced to leave their home in a hurry. In Latvia the interview of teenagers was used for political purposes. The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs demanded to liquidate the unreliable academy and put the family under investigation. There was a possibility of taking away the children. Now everyone is safe. In the near future they will receive Belarusian passports.