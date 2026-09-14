Senators Back “Belarus Many-Childed” as the School Year Opens

Care of the many-childed in our country is one of the national priorities. Today help and support actively not only the state but also public initiatives render.

At the start of an academic year the project “Belarus Many-Childed” senators supported. Necessary help they rendered to the family of Anna Gorbakova. To a mother of five children and a holder of the Order of the Mother backpacks, stationery belongings, clothing, and other goods necessary to each child in an academic year are transferred. A social initiative “Belarus Many-Childed” is created in support of many-childed families. The project helps to strengthen traditional family values, inspiring young families toward a birth of children.

Dmitry Baskov, deputy chairman of the Permanent Commission of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

“As a many-childed father I well understand and know how much this is emotionally and financially costly, although always you try to foresee everything beforehand. Always one has to buy something extra already after the beginning of an academic year: now notebooks are lacking, now an additional study aid will be needed, now a change of shoes is needed. Our public associations conduct various actions in support of children who have found themselves in a socially dangerous position, children with disability, from families with a low level of income, many-childed families, children of forced migrants and refugees.”

Anna Gorbakova, many-childed mother, foundress of the initiative “Belarus Many-Childed”:

“Quite recently a public initiative by the desire of many-childed mothers themselves appeared. We counted it important to unite by interests. And with us one interest is to raise in love, in happiness, one’s children. We want to be an example of that a large family can be happy, to help families that have found themselves in a difficult life situation. We collaborate with boarding houses, families of a substituting type, with foster families. We simply gift our maternal, paternal warmth to those who need this.”

We recall, by the results of a republican sociological research more than 44 percent of Belarusians plan to have two children with account of real life circumstances; still a little more than 12 percent of those surveyed calculate on three children.