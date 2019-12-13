3.42 RUB
Senators approve amendments to laws on notary activities
The notaries will receive large payments for civil liability insurance. The Council of the Republic approved amendments to the laws on notary activity today. A number of innovations concern the statute of limitations, which is proposed to be increased to 10 years.
One will be able to turn to a notary not only at the location of the property after the proper amendments.
