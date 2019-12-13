Senators approve bill on ratification of memorandum on Belarus' accession to SCO

Legislation, issues of international cooperation and increasing the availability of social services. A meeting of the 11th session of the Council of the Republic was held today.

A number of bills were adopted. One of them is on the budget of the state extra-budgetary fund of social protection for the next year. The innovations relate to payments on disability leaves. As the senators noted, it is assumed to pay 100% of wages to those who have labor experience of more than 10 years. Also, the Social Security Fund calculates the possibility of increasing pensions by 15% for the year.

Dmitry Demidov, member of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

When adopting the project for the next year, we also set the budget with a surplus. At the same time, we see that the state of our economy and the forecast indicators, which the government has calculated for the growth of wages in the first place, will also allow us to fully perform the functions of social protection of the population with a fairly serious growth.