Senators: Citizens' receptions to improve Belarus legislative system

The citizens' receptions will help improve the legislative system of Belarus. This was announcedat today's meeting of the Presidium of the Council of the Republic in Zhlobin. Senators summed up the results of two months of work with the appeals of Belarusians. They have considered 1,200 situations, which is almost 30% more than during the same period last year. Citizens are more actively engaged in dialogue with the authorities, the legislative initiatives are more often voiced. Every constructive proposal is taken into account. The Council of the Republic will continue its large-scale work in the regions, the Mogilev Region is next in line.



Commemoration of victims of genocide



After the meeting, senators and the region's activists visited the memorial complex in the village of Krasny Bereg. Almost 80 years ago, the Nazis created a donor concentration camp for children. The delegates honored the memory of the victims of the genocide.



