Senators continue to solve problems of Belarusians

Today Cherven District will host a personal reception with Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic Anatoly Isachenko. The meeting will be held from 14.00 to 17.00. During the reception an online broadcast will be organized in social networks.



Deputy chairmen of regional, city and district executive committees will traditionally hold receptions tomorrow. First Deputy Chairman Sergei Levkevich will answer citizens' questions at Minsk Regional Executive Committee, and Chairman of the Council of Deputies Andrei Bougrov will meet with people at Minsk City Hall.



