3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomyPoliticsSocietyHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Senators of Council of Republic in their work with citizens focus on efficiency in resolving issues
enators of the Council of the Republic, in their work with citizens, emphasize efficiency in resolving all incoming issues. Sergey Rachkov told reporters about this today. The Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs and National Security held a personal reception today. One of the topics under consideration is the Belarusian NPP, safety in its operation, and plans for recoupment of a large-scale project. And this is another confirmation of the fact that parliamentarians are ready to work with any appeals, even those that do not directly relate to the specifics of specialized commissions.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All