Senators of Council of Republic in their work with citizens focus on efficiency in resolving issues

enators of the Council of the Republic, in their work with citizens, emphasize efficiency in resolving all incoming issues. Sergey Rachkov told reporters about this today. The Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs and National Security held a personal reception today. One of the topics under consideration is the Belarusian NPP, safety in its operation, and plans for recoupment of a large-scale project. And this is another confirmation of the fact that parliamentarians are ready to work with any appeals, even those that do not directly relate to the specifics of specialized commissions.



