A buildup of Western coalition forces is underway near the western borders of the collective security region, according to a briefing by the organization's Joint Staff. Summing up the results of joint training, CSTO Chief of Staff Andrei Serdyukov noted: geopolitical tensions have been growing, and the situation in the collective security regions has not improved.

Last year, instability zones approached the borders of the treaty member states. The most complex situation today is in the Eastern European region.

Andrey Serdyukov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff: "The situation in the Caucasus region, characterized by a combination of old unresolved contradictions and new geopolitical challenges, is also particularly concerning. This is largely due to Western countries' attempts to strengthen their influence in the South Caucasus. In the Central Asian region, stability and security are negatively impacted by numerous international extremist and terrorist groups operating in Afghanistan, creating a real threat of terrorism exporting to adjacent territories. The spread of subversive radical ideology and drug trafficking remain serious challenges."