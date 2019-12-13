3.42 RUB
Serdyukov: Destructive activities of the US and Western countries are the main source of threats to military security
The military and political situation in the CSTO area of responsibility is characterized as complicated. And the main source of threats to military security continues to be destructive activities of the United States and Western countries. This was stated today by the Chief of the Joint Staff of the organization during a briefing. As Andrei Serdyukov noted, such actions on the part of the collective West violate the norms of international law. All this provokes numerous conflicts, including the expansion of NATO to the East, with the militarization of Poland and the Baltic States, the build-up of combat capabilities of the Armed Forces of the North Atlantic bloc countries, the clash of interests of the West and the East on the territory of Ukraine, as well as the use of the conflict on the Armenian-Azerbaijani border.
Andrei Serdyukov, Chief of the CSTO Joint Staff:
“The conclusion of a peace agreement will remain important in the further settlement of the situation. Even despite Armenia's membership in the organization, attempts to influence the format of post-conflict settlement from outside continue. The development of the situation in the Middle East also deserves special attention. In particular, the intensity of the Palestinian-Israeli confrontation continues unabated against the background of regular unauthorized air strikes by Israel, the United States and its satellites against the Palestinian territories in the Middle East and the Palestinian-Israeli conflict.
