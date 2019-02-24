3.39 RUB
Fighters of SWAT group "A" take silver at international tournament in fighting terrorism
The honorable silver was taken by the fighters of group “A” at the international tournament among the special forces in fight against terrorism. Competitions were held in the United Arab Emirates under the patronage of the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Interior of the UAE. More than 30 countries sent their participants there, and 50 teams in total competed. The tournament lasted 5 days, there were respectively five stages of the championship including the release of hostages.
This tournament is held annually. The team from Belarus took part in these competitions for the first time. By the way our fighters had only one and a half months to prepare for the championship.
