3.39 RUB
3.38 USD
3.56 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Sergeenko: Belarus and Russia linked not only by economic projects and security issues, but also by friendly relations
Belarus and Russia are linked not only by economic projects, security issues, but also by friendly relations. This was stated by the chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus during a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia. Igor Sergeenko noted that the intensity of interaction between Belarus and specific regions of Russia is quite high. And the most important thing is that it is filled with concrete agreements, which are being implemented. Boris Gryzlov, in turn, emphasized: the parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia should have a lightning response to the statements of the West.
Boris Gryzlov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Belarus:
“When the collective West creates, in their opinion, unbearable conditions on the territory of Russia and Belarus, wants to bring our countries to their knees, we need to work together, brotherly to solve all issues so that this does not happen. And it is not happening. Now there are materials on the three months of 2024: there is GDP growth, industrial development - very good percentages, trade turnover between Russia and Belarus is still growing.”
Boris Gryzlov also said that the next session of the Parliamentary Assembly of the Union of Belarus and Russia will be held in our country on June 17. And as noted by Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs Sergei Rachkov, Minsk is already preparing for it.
President
All
Lukashenko: Those who want to start a war in Belarus are afraid of our unity
Lukashenko urges to wear Belarusian clothes, and not "rush for Gucci, Versace and other junk"
Lukashenko to Rakhmon: I highly appreciate our friendship, your fortitude and courage
President of Belarus: Strong regions mean strong country!
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All