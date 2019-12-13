Sergeenko: Belarus and Russia linked not only by economic projects and security issues, but also by friendly relations

Belarus and Russia are linked not only by economic projects, security issues, but also by friendly relations. This was stated by the chairman of the House of Representatives of the National Assembly of Belarus during a meeting with the Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia. Igor Sergeenko noted that the intensity of interaction between Belarus and specific regions of Russia is quite high. And the most important thing is that it is filled with concrete agreements, which are being implemented. Boris Gryzlov, in turn, emphasized: the parliamentarians of Belarus and Russia should have a lightning response to the statements of the West.

Boris Gryzlov, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Russia to Belarus:

“When the collective West creates, in their opinion, unbearable conditions on the territory of Russia and Belarus, wants to bring our countries to their knees, we need to work together, brotherly to solve all issues so that this does not happen. And it is not happening. Now there are materials on the three months of 2024: there is GDP growth, industrial development - very good percentages, trade turnover between Russia and Belarus is still growing.”