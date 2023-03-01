Sergeenko: Belarus is going through one of the most difficult periods after World War II

The subculture "Redan" is a vivid example of how the West uses the unformed youth to destabilize the situation inside our country. This was stated today during the talk with the students of BGPU. According to head of President’s Office Igor Sergeenko, Belarus is currently experiencing one of the most difficult periods after World War II. Militarization in the neighboring countries plays an important role. Military forces of Poland and NATO are building up near Belarus. Attempts to undermine the established stability from within do not stop.