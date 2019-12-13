Sergeenko: We are in an active phase of information warfare

All state media jibe with real facts while covering the events in Ukraine. This was said today by the head of the Presidential Administration of Belarus during a meeting with the team of the 120th anti-aircraft missile brigade in Baranovichi. Igor Sergeenko notes that now it is sometimes difficult for people to make sense of the flow of information, especially for the uninformed. There are a lot of fakes in the infofield, a flood of misinformation from various channels. Belarus is in an active phase of the information war. Different events are presented and interpreted accordingly. One and the same fact can be presented from a different angle.

Sergeenko about the constitution: it's the manifesto of the Belarusian people

At a meeting with soldiers, Igor Sergeenko said that we have been living in the conditions of functioning and existence of the updated Constitution for the third day already - it entered into force with amendments and additions on March 15. Painstaking work on the Basic Law has been carried out during a year; there has been a truly nationwide discussion. Each person had the right to speak out. A variety of proposals were submitted: on the merits, which were taken into account, in support, as well as those that would be reflected in the further development of the legislative framework.