Sergeenko about subbotniks: This tradition should be preserved, developed with young people involved

The deputies of the House of Representatives headed by Chairman Igor Sergeenko worked on the green area within the boundaries of Pritytsky and Odoevsky streets in Frunzensky district of Minsk during the national subbotnik on April 20, BELTA reports.

There will be tree and shrub vegetation in the territory. Before the subbotnik, the parliamentarians visited the church of the icon of the Mother of God "Joy of All Who Sorrow".

"This is Minsk Forest Park. Deputies of the House of Representatives and staff of the Secretariat are working today to improve this territory. The goal is to remove branches, to create a good recreation area for citizens and guests of Minsk on this place," said Igor Sergeenko.