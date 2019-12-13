3.39 RUB
Sergeenko about subbotniks: This tradition should be preserved, developed with young people involved
The deputies of the House of Representatives headed by Chairman Igor Sergeenko worked on the green area within the boundaries of Pritytsky and Odoevsky streets in Frunzensky district of Minsk during the national subbotnik on April 20, BELTA reports.
There will be tree and shrub vegetation in the territory. Before the subbotnik, the parliamentarians visited the church of the icon of the Mother of God "Joy of All Who Sorrow".
"This is Minsk Forest Park. Deputies of the House of Representatives and staff of the Secretariat are working today to improve this territory. The goal is to remove branches, to create a good recreation area for citizens and guests of Minsk on this place," said Igor Sergeenko.
According to him, subbotniks are very important. "Subbotniks make our life even better: the territories are improved, yards and other objects are put in order, and everyone is in a good mood. This is an established tradition. It should be preserved, developed further and young people should be involved in it," he emphasized.
