Artificial intelligence has become one of the greatest challenges of our time, capable of radically changing humanity. According to Sergei Rakhmanov, a member of the Council of Elders under the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, the main danger lies not in the technology itself, but in whose hands it ends up. For more details, see the "Current Interview."

"Any modern technology has two sides—positive and negative. Just like humans themselves. Because the greatest threat to humans is humans themselves. Not the environment, but humans themselves. The same applies to any technology," Sergei Rakhmanov emphasized.

Answering the question of why AI is so much talked about, the expert explained: "Artificial intelligence is a technology that can radically change humanity. Other technologies also have this property, but artificial intelligence especially so." The key difference between AI and other technologies, according to the expert, is its impact on consciousness.

Sergey Rakhmanov noted that it's not AI itself that poses a threat, but those who use it. "Therefore, artificial intelligence can be used both for the benefit of humanity and for negative consequences, even to the point of destroying humanity. Therefore, this technology must be managed," the expert concluded.

Regarding the development of ethics in technology management, Sergey Rakhmanov replied: "Ethics is determined by a system of humanistic education. Because focusing solely on professional education will not produce results. Professionals can be anti-humanists. That is, they may not even understand why they are doing this."

The expert emphasized the importance of a balanced approach: "The goal is to harmonize the education and training system and ensure a balance between professional, technical, technological, and humanistic knowledge." At the same time, Sergei Rakhmanov cautioned against the other extreme: "You can be a humanist without being a professional. This won't do any good either. You can sit in a cave and indulge in your humanistic fantasies."

It's important to maintain balance in everything. Belarus plays a special role in this process. "In this sense, our country is not the most technologically advanced, but it surpasses most countries in its level of humanistic development," the expert emphasized. "Therefore, despite the global challenges that exist, Belarus attracts a great deal of attention from people who hold humanistic positions."