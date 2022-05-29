Sergey Glazyev: Sanctions pressure and hybrid war events against Russia and Belarus are shifting us to Asia

How do sanctions affect the integration of the EAEU countries in the future? Olga Anischenko, reporter of the Agency of TV News posed this question to Sergei Glazyev, former advisor to the President of Russia and minister for integration and macroeconomics at the Eurasian Economic Commission.



Sergey Glazyev said that the Sanctions pressure and hybrid war events, which hit Russia and Belarus, are shifting us to Asia. And here we see new opportunities for development. These processes only accelerate the transition, which would have happened anyway, because the center of the price economy has already moved to Southeast Asia.



The former advisor to the President of Russia pointed out that China and India account for more than half of the world product growth. And together they produce more than America and Europe. The minister for integration and macroeconomics of the Eurasian Economic Commission summed up, that the sanctions that have disrupted trade with the EU and with Western countries in general can be easily overcome by maneuvers to Asia.



