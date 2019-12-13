Sergei Karnaukhov: The plane landing was an operation of western special services

Secrets always reveal themselves no matter how hard one tries to hide them. Perhaps, the emergency landing of the plane in Minsk with Protasevich on board was not an act of terrorism by Belarus, as presented the Europeans, but a well-planned operation of the Western intelligence agencies.



This assumption was made by Sergei Karnaukhov, associate professor at the Department of the Russian Academy of National Economy and Public Administration under the President of Russia. There is another unconfirmed fact: a letter to the manager whom Protasevich accused of betrayal in a very vivid form was sent from the plane. We talked to the expert.

Sergey Karnaukhov, Russian public figure, worked in security services. He is a politician, lecturer and writer.He was a Vice-Governor of the Kirov and Kaliningrad regions, was involved in the implementation of major investment projects in the region. He is credited with a number of high-profile corruption cases and exposures, including those against Alexei Navalny. He is a veteran of combat operations in Chechnya.

Karnaukhov believes that the plane landing was an operation by western special services. The investigation will decide whether the letter is a fake, as well as all the other junk mail on the Internet about Protasevich's detention. But the speed with which the reaction of indignation flew in unison from both Europe and the US suggests that the texts were prepared in advance, as it has happened more than once. It is logical that Protasevich is a victim on the part of those who want to blow up our space.

Then the letter could really exist as a cry of despair and indignation. After all, the calculation was correct, it was simply impossible not to apprehend the extremist at the national airport. And now, rubbing the hands in pleasure, Europe and the USA are waving their fist in anger at us.