Sergei Khomenko: The main thing is to help people.

Protecting the interests of the state. The citizens' rights and freedoms, work on the updated Constitution, irreversibility of punishment, the new term "civil society," genocide of the Belarusian people through the prism of the rule of law. These and many other topics were touched upon during the conversation between President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko and Minister of Justice Sergei Khomenko.



For each statesman, according to Sergei Khomenko, a conversation with the head of state is like an exam to test the correctness of the chosen path, strategy and tactics.



"The Ministry of Justice is a very specific body of state administration, which covers activities in many different areas," said the head of the department. - Therefore, the knowledge of the issue, with which the head of state has set tasks for the future, the knowledge of the situation is certainly impressive."



Sergei Khomenko, Minister of Justice:



"As someone who has done quite some serious military service, I would like to say that one of the foundations of a military man's activity is confidence in the rightness of his cause and confidence in the weapons he possesses. And feeding this confidence precisely from the head of state is one of the main results of the activities that have been carried out recently. "



The main thing is to help people



The main message from the head of state was to help people. To help people everywhere, in all directions.



"It makes no difference whether it is rulemaking, advocacy, notary, or the actions of the enforcement agencies," the minister emphasized. - After all, speaking of rulemaking, it is the process of improving the legal system of our state. At the same time the law is the rules by which people should live better. This is what the head of state was talking about. "



As Sergei Khomenko said, it is not important to write, it is important to predict what the consequences in our country will be for our society.



"It is noted that one of the main laws for today will be the law on civil society, the law on the All-Belarusian People's Assembly, the law on local government and self-government. On the one hand, the law must be designed to ensure close interaction between the state and civil society. On the other hand, everyone in our civil society has to understand that stability and peaceful sky in our country depends on an ordinary citizen," underlined the Minister.



On the one hand, the law must be designed to ensure close interaction between the state and civil society. On the other hand, everyone in our civil society must understand that stability and peaceful sky in our country also depends on an ordinary citizen.



On constitutional reform



Belarusians have made their choice and voted for amendments to the Constitution. In this regard, there is a lot of work to be done in terms of rulemaking. The Ministry of Justice will be in the forefront of this work.



Sergei Khomenko: The main thing is to help people.



Realizing the prospects of this very big work, the Ministry of Justice has been systematically working to improve the professionalism of people who will be engaged in the development of new legislation. "First of all, it was necessary to carry out quite serious work on inspection of legislative acts and their conformity to the Main Law, stated Sergei Khomenko. Because in this situation the hierarchy of legislative acts changes. The Basic Law is still top-priority, while the decisions to be taken by the All-Belarusian People's Assembly are the next step. The next step is to minimize the operation of decrees with the priority of laws. We must all live by the law."



A draft plan has been drawn up to adjust the legislative acts of the head of state. The bodies that will deal with these issues (both at the national and local levels) are taken into account, as well as deadlines and stages. Two years were set aside for all this work.



In response to the question whether it is realistic to meet these deadlines, the Minister said that all efforts will be made to do it even faster. Because today's situation shows that the world is developing very rapidly. And there must be an immediate response to the processes that are happening today, both in the social sphere and, of course, first and foremost, in the economic sphere.



"It has been decided that the Ministry of Justice will coordinate this activity. Therefore, this work is already underway. And it, in my opinion, should be accomplished faster than in two years. In any case, this is our goal," emphasized the Minister.



