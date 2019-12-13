Khomenko about lawyers disbarred in 2020: Everyone has a chance to rectify the situation

Responding to a question about lawyers who were disbarred in August 2020 because of a destructive position, Minister of Justice Sergei Khomenko said that every person has a chance to correct the situation.



"The sociability of our state consists precisely in the fact that it is not the person who is evaluated, it is the deed that is evaluated," said Sergei Khomenko. - If a person has committed an act, it means he will be held accountable in accordance with the law."



According to the minister, about 50 lawyers had their licenses revoked not for participation in some events, but for violation of administrative or criminal law. And in this case the Qualification Commission acts in accordance with the law.



Sergei Khomenko answers the question of whether the lawyer can be brought back to the bar: "The decision is taken by the Belarusian National Lawyers Bar. And for that it is necessary to show oneself as a true citizen of the society, to understand the problems and eliminate the problems that existed. And then everything is in accordance with the law on the bar. There is a way to return."



