3.39 RUB
3.39 USD
3.58 EUR
EconomyPresidentSocietyPoliticsIncidentsHealthTechnologyCultureRegionsSportIn the worldTelegram newsHorizon
Exhibition timed to CIS 30th anniversary opens in Minsk
Belarus will withstand, because our country has many friends and, above all, the CIS countries, which will support and help each other.
It became a part of the project "By Preserving Traditions We Create the Future" and was timed to the meeting of the CIS Heads of Government. You can get familiar with traditions of our neighbors in Upper Town neighborhood. 11 participating countries presented their authentic melodies there Saturday. And you can study the history of the Commonwealth in the Minsk City Art Gallery. The exposition reminds about the main joint achievements of the CIS, from the economy to the diversity of cultural ties.
We are neighbours, and naturally we should help each other. And it has been particularly felt in recent days, when we have witnessed unjustified pressure from the West on both Belarus and Russia. And it is my pleasure to state that these days in Minsk the heads of government, representatives of the CIS countries expressed unanimous support to the people of Belarus in this difficult time. We have always supported and will support each other. The unity of the peoples of the Commonwealth of Independent States is our strength. And this unity should be consolidated and preserved. Dear Belarusian friends, I would like to say once again: thank you for being the driving force of our integration cooperation in the CIS. I wish the people of Belarus happiness and prosperity
Prior to the official launch of the exhibition, senior officials of the Belarusian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, ambassadors, representatives of the Belarusian National Assembly and other distinguished guests took part in a flower laying ceremony on the Friendship Walk in the Victory Museum and Park Complex.
President
All
Alexander Lukashenko on mission of Belarusian People’s Congress
Lukashenko on checks at Russian border: Freedom of movement for people must be ensured
Lukashenko: Smolensk understands that we must be together and help each other
Lukashenko: Agricultural sector is among the most efficient branches of Belarusian economy
Politics
All
Society
All
In the world
All
Regions
All
Incidents
All