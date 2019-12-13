Sergey Markov: Belarus should be included in negotiation process between Russia and Ukraine

Belarus has been interested in the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine since the very first day. Eight years ago our country is doing everything possible for this purpose. And although the West is trying to isolate official Minsk from negotiations, every country of the European Union is well aware of the great role of the Belarusians in striving for peace of the fraternal peoples.



That is why, according to Russian political analyst Sergey Markov, it is important that our country participated in the dialogue. We, as Slavic peoples, can together find a way out of the difficult situation and come to an agreement on our own.



Sergey Markov, political scientist, director general of the Institute of Political Studies (Russia):



“Belarus is a peacemaker country, it is trying to reconcile Russia and Ukraine, although, of course, it is impossible to do this, because Ukraine does not exist as an independent country, it is essentially occupied by the United States of America. In my view, Belarus should definitely be included in this negotiation process, because it is a fraternal, kindred country for Russia and Ukraine and is geographically located between them. In order to discuss a way out of the current situation, to discuss what options are possible.”



