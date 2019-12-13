Poland takes revenge on Belarus for failed coup d'etat in August 2020, which it organized

The European structures are very critical of the Polish authorities. Brussels and the EU are constantly suing the Polish government for all sorts of violations of the European legislation and European rules. And Poland impudently blackmails Brussels dreaming to become the number one country in Europe. Therefore it takes revenge on Belarus for the failure of coup d'etat in August 2020 and demonizes Russia. This opinion was expressed to our channel by Sergei Markov, a political scientist, general director of the Institute of political studies, member of the Russian State Duma.



Sergei Markov, political scientist, director general of the Institute for Political Studies, Russian State Duma deputy:

Poland dreams of becoming a Great Power again, building a confederation that would include Ukraine, Lithuania, and Belarus. They would like to become a No. 1 country in Europe, and take a revenge on Alexander Lukashenko and the Belarusian people, for breaking up the coup that the Polish state organized in August 2020. The idea was to create a puppet government, just like in Ukraine, subordinate to the Americans, so that people left their factories and went to harvest strawberries to the Polish fields.



