Sergei Rachkov: Belarusian exports to Russia rises by almost 36% over 10 months in 2022

We have modern, very technological enterprises. The Russian market in 2022 shows that our products are in demand. Belarusian exports have grown by almost 36% in 10 months this year. Sergei Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus, told about it in an exclusive interview to the program "Panorama".

At a recent meeting, the head of state announced a figure - about 50 companies are still banned in the Russian Federation.

When answering the question why this is so, political analyst Petr Petrovsky pointed out that there are lobbying groups in Russia. "And some of the enterprises were just deliberately left on these lists, that is, it is necessary to talk about it for each enterprise. The President said that there are some points where we didn't follow the orders of the Supreme State Council of the Union State, as well as those of the two presidents. We have to solve the issue on each item," he said. - "We have to make sure that there are no such lists. We have 28 roadmaps of Union State programs stipulate all this," he said.

Agriculture in Russia is mostly based on private ownership, said Sergey Rachkov. According to him, of course there are certain prerequisites, trends and concrete steps to restrain the export supplies, first of all of some food products from Belarus to the Russian market. "That is why we constantly raise this issue in contacts with our Russian colleagues. We are aware of the fact that even the State Duma introduces certain laws that contradict the agreements between the Presidents of the Republic of Belarus and the Russian Federation in this area. So we just need to work persistently," the Senator is convinced.

Sergei Rachkov also noted that the key issue is the question of a level playing field for business entities. Without solving the issue of energy prices, of course, it is very difficult to move towards providing the same economic conditions for our businesses as for Russian ones.