Sergei Rachkov comments on so-called program of opposition headquarters

Together with Sergey Rachkov, the Chairman of the Standing Commission of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly on International Affairs and National Security, we have analyzed the so-called priority military program of the opposition headquarters (video).

