Sergei Rachkov to hold personal reception of citizens today

The reception of citizens is continued by the Council of the Republic. The main task is to solve the problems of people, as well as to identify the issues of concern for the population.

Sergey Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee on International Affairs and National Security of the Council of the Republic, will meet with people today. A personal meeting is held by appointment.

And tomorrow Anatoly Isachenko, Deputy Chairman of the Council of the Republic, will leave for the Stolbtsy District.

