Sergey Rachkov: The West is not interested in strengthening the Union State

The West is not interested in strengthening the Union State. This was stated today by the Chairman of the Standing Committee of the upper house of parliament on international affairs and national security Sergey Rachkov. The Council of the Republic held a conference on the national security of the Union State. The agenda included the economic sovereignty of the friendly countries. The focus of attention was the situation on the western borders.



Sergey Rachkov, Chairman of the Standing Committee of the Council of the Republic of the National Assembly of Belarus:

Today the West is not interested in Belarus or Russia, especially their Union State, to be strong. Today the West needs weak states, which will follow the instructions coming from the centers of power, from Washington and Brussels alike. We are creating a powerful union of two countries economically, politically and militarily, and we are not going to look around and pay attention to those who are dissatisfied with something. We also talked about ways to deepen integration in the economy, education, science, socio-political organizations and initiatives.



