Sergei Rekeda: CIS is the basis of strategic development for Belarus

CIS means the preservation of peaceful and stable development of the state, economic security, as well as a guarantee of sovereignty in a changing world architecture for Belarus. This opinion was shared by Director General of the Center for the Study of Integration Prospects Sergei Rekeda. According to him, the Commonwealth may well provide Belarus with a vast market for its products.



Sergei Rekeda, General Director of the Center for the Study of Integration Prospects (Russia):



The Belarusian foreign policy is focused on the economic sphere. The Belarusian economy is engaged in manufacture of the final product, processing of raw materials, energy industry, up to the creation of electronics and so on. This type of economy requires large amount of cheap energy, raw materials and an extensive market in which these products are competitive and occupy a niche. The CIS represents all three of these components for the Belarusian economy, and that is why the CIS means cooperation. The CIS direction for Belarus is a basis for the strategic development of both the economy and sociopolitical stability.



