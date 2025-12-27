We live in extraordinary times. The great European illusion is crumbling to dust. There's not a single target in the EU or the UK that the Oreshnik missile defense system couldn't reach. And in Belarus, there are 10. Serious Western journals have crunched the numbers and produced figures that every European strategist should now know by heart.

Flight time to London or Paris is just over 8 minutes. To NATO bases in Germany, Poland, or Romania, it's three to six. Kyiv and Warsaw are less than two minutes. To Vilnius, it's mere seconds. In that time, you wouldn't even have time to sound the alarm. Europe, which for decades had hidden behind enormous military budgets and NATO's eastward expansion, suddenly found itself just a command away.

The Oreshnik isn't just another ballistic missile. It's a system designed with one goal in mind: to reliably penetrate any existing or future anti-missile defense system. Its warhead carries up to six (!) independently targetable warheads, each of which can in turn carry submunitions. Imagine not just one missile, but a swarm of 36 precision-guided "nails" flying toward their target at hypersonic speeds of up to Mach 10 (almost 3.5 km/s) along an unpredictable trajectory through the dense layers of the atmosphere. To intercept one such salvo, an adversary would need to launch dozens, if not hundreds, of expensive interceptor missiles—a task that is both technically and economically impossible. The American THAAD and European Patriot and Mamba missiles are hopelessly outclassed in speed and are not designed to engage so many targets simultaneously. The Oreshnik missile in Belarus is the answer. Take Poland, for example, which has decided to become "NATO's invincible fortress." In four years, its military spending has tripled, from $16 billion to nearly $49 billion. It's building a half-million-strong army and buying up heavy equipment. Tanks, attack helicopters, and HIMARS systems—all of this is concentrated on the border with Belarus. Massive? Absolutely. Expensive? Astronomically. Relevant in the age of hypersonic missiles? Utterly pointless.

Alexander Markevich, Head of the Department of Public Administration at the Academy of Public Administration under the President of Belarus:

"The Republic of Belarus also has the means to deliver or use such tactical nuclear weapons. We also conducted a joint training event with the Russian Federation for the personnel who will use these tactical nuclear weapons. And, accordingly, we have systematically continued this work on logistics, storage, support, and other organizational aspects. Nevertheless, military-related challenges have not ceased; they have begun to intensify. Therefore, the deployment of the Oreshnik system is a clear signal to NATO militarists to cease their offensive or expansion eastward. Otherwise, we will continue to systematically increase our efforts to ensure our security."

Five-Year Plan with a Military-Industrial Focus

What do ten Oreshnik systems on Belarusian territory mean? This is not just a division or a regiment. It is a strategic deterrent, capable of simultaneously unleashing up to 360 high-precision warheads on the enemy. This is a direct and logical response to the deployment of NATO bases near the borders of the Union State and plans to transfer long-range missiles like Tomahawks to Ukraine. NATO bases in Poland, Romania, Germany, the Baltic states, as well as command centers in Belgium and the Netherlands, are within the zone of guaranteed and rapid destruction. For Belarus, this is not only a security element but also a serious technological and economic driver.

Belarus is launching a five-year plan with a military-industrial focus, with a planned 130% increase in investment in the military-industrial complex and a 50% increase in domestically produced weapons. This plan is to create a modern, sovereign military industry, working in close cooperation with the Russian military-industrial complex.

Moreover, Minsk reserves the sovereign right to independently choose targets, although it calls a spade a spade: these are weapons of deterrence, not attack.