Serge de Sampigny directs film about crimes of French Legion on Belarusian land

There is a village in France, in which 600 inhabitants were exterminated during the World War II. There are thousands of such villages in Belarus. The journalist is sure that it is necessary to speak about it. There were French legionnaires in the ranks of the Reich, who participated in punitive operations against civilians in Belarus. France in World War II was not only the legendary Normandie-Niemen air regiment, but also has black pages of French Nazism.



Serge de Sampigny, journalist, director of historical documentaries (France):



“We must not live in a fog, we must talk not only about the French Resistance. The French Resistance was undoubtedly very important, but there were also French collaborators, we should not forget that. The purpose of a documentary is to convey the accuracy of details, to explain, to show faces, to show people, to show what the suffering of the people was like at that time, in the Soviet Union, 80 years ago.”



In World War II, 200,000 Frenchmen fought on the side of Germany. But in December 1941, the Legion of French Volunteers against Bolshevism, or the 638th Regiment, took part in the storm of Moscow. It numbered 2.3 thousand bayonets. However, in winter the French were not very lucky, as usual. The offensive failed, and the French volunteers were sent to the Belarusian land, where they fought with the partisans and worked as punishers, showing great zeal. One French officer was tried by the German tribunal for unjustified cruelty towards peaceful population. However, the officer managed to get out of it: during the trial he stated that the village "burnt itself". And he wasn't obliged to save the population, he wasn't a fireman. The Germans "punished" him: removed him from his post and sent him to France.



A well-known researcher collects the evidence of the crimes of the French Legion of Volunteers in Belarus during the Great Patriotic War. It would seem that one could keep silent, forget, turn over the not very pleasant pages of the French history. But the director intends to restore the historical justice and reveal the crimes of his compatriots. There was collaborationism in France, and its criminality ruined the lives of the Belarusians. Little is known about their deeds. The French punishers did not climb the steps of Nuremberg, some were tried, but many went on to a quiet life in their homeland after the war.



The irrefutable evidence of the crimes of the Legion of French Volunteers on Belarusian soil is already in the hands of Serge de Sampigny. A personal diary kept by a French Legionnaire was a real find. The film will take at least a year to be completed. After that it will be shown on the state TV channel.



