Seven Priorities of Draft Five-Year Social and Economic Development Program for Belarus Announced

news.by https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e306419a-257e-4e5f-9355-73b52504d39d/conversions/7d0eae70-bddb-449f-8e75-cc0508ba40b1-sm-___webp_480.webp 480w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e306419a-257e-4e5f-9355-73b52504d39d/conversions/7d0eae70-bddb-449f-8e75-cc0508ba40b1-md-___webp_768.webp 768w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e306419a-257e-4e5f-9355-73b52504d39d/conversions/7d0eae70-bddb-449f-8e75-cc0508ba40b1-lg-___webp_1280.webp 1280w, https://s3-minsk.becloud.by/media-assets/news-by/e306419a-257e-4e5f-9355-73b52504d39d/conversions/7d0eae70-bddb-449f-8e75-cc0508ba40b1-xl-___webp_1920.webp 1920w

The draft program for the socio-economic development of Belarus for 2026-2030 proposes seven priorities, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin said during a meeting of the Belarusian People’s Congress, BelTA reports.

"The first priority is national demographic security, i.e., preserving the population, nation's health promotion, and supporting families. The second is the development of human potential, quality education, and the cultivation of harmonious and patriotic personalities. The third is the creation of a high-quality and comfortable living environment," said Alexander Turchin.