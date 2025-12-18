3.68 BYN
Seven Priorities of Draft Five-Year Social and Economic Development Program for Belarus Announced
The draft program for the socio-economic development of Belarus for 2026-2030 proposes seven priorities, Prime Minister of the Republic of Belarus Alexander Turchin said during a meeting of the Belarusian People’s Congress, BelTA reports.
"The first priority is national demographic security, i.e., preserving the population, nation's health promotion, and supporting families. The second is the development of human potential, quality education, and the cultivation of harmonious and patriotic personalities. The third is the creation of a high-quality and comfortable living environment," said Alexander Turchin.
The fourth priority in the program is increasing competitiveness, accelerating technological development, and digital transformation. The fifth is strong regions, the sixth is strengthening the state's defense capabilities and developing the defense sector of the economy, and the seventh is to fulfil a tourism potential.