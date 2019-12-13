PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Season of amusement parks and fountains in Minsk ends

Amusement parks and fountains of Minsk take a break until spring. Heavy rainfall and lower air temperatures are contraindications for them. The facilities need conservation and seasonal repairs. The same applies to the observation wheel and other attractions in the capital's recreation parks.

