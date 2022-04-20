Season opens - charter programs from Minsk arranged

The season is open. A tourist air program has been launched to the resorts of Turkey. The first charter from Minsk to Antalya carried 184 passengers. The carrier is a Belarusian airline. 4 more flights are scheduled for April. In May, the frequency of flights may be increased, the tour operators say. From the middle of next month, charter flights will become daily. In addition to Antalya, a major charter destination in Turkey, the tour operators are planning to launch flights to Marmaris, Bodrum and Kusadasi in June. Year-round flights will be performed to Egyptian resorts. One more charter program from Minsk to Jordan is planned.