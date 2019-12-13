3.42 RUB
Seasonal discounts for pensioners extended until October 31
The social sphere remains an important component of our state's policy. The President controls the support of the elderly. Alexander Lukashenko signed a decree that extended seasonal discounts to pensioners until the end of October.
The topic of preferential tariffs was announced during the President's visit to Svetlogorsk District. The Deputy Prime Minister expressed a request of the elderly to extend the discount period for travel on regional trains for a month. The leader supported the proposal.
The document was developed by the Ministry of Transport and Communications. It also refers to the commuter service: trains and buses on regular routes.
