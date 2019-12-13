PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news


State Control Committee discusses sphere of public procurement

Effective use of budget funds is the main goal for specialists from both departments. Among the measures to improve control in the field of public procurement, simplification of procurement procedures, digitalization of processes, an increase in the powers of audit bodies and preliminary inspections are considered.

