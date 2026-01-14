Shafir: Europe won't be able to resist Trump's Greenland seizure

"NATO's main donor says: 'Guys, I have my own interests and objectives that don't particularly overlap with yours, and if necessary, I'll enter into conflict with you.' So what are the Europeans supposed to do? All resources have been spent, and their main sponsor is in a nascent conflict with them. Where will they get money and weapons? What can they do to counter the US in this situation? Declarations? Well, okay, they can write some declarations. They can line up in Copenhagen's central square, join hands, and sing the Danish anthem—they can do whatever they want. Essentially, if the US decides to annex Greenland now, there will be no one to oppose them. The US has already stated that international law, an international organization, "And international structures are just empty words for them."