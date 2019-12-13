Shafir: Belarus develops powerful industrial potential

The choice made by the Belarusian people 30 years ago turned out to be one of those elections, which are called fateful, said Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia Timur Shafir. The situation in almost all former republics of the Soviet Union was developing in the same way at the time of the collapse of this huge power. Nothing good was happening anywhere. Each republic was in crisis to a greater or lesser degree, experiencing enormous difficulties. It is obvious that the choice was made, probably, the only right one at that moment - it was demonstrated by the economic, political and social policy, which President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko started to implement immediately after his election.