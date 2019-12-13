PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
ReligionConstruction, housing and utilitiesYouthEducationArmyOpinionTransportTourismEcology

Shafir: Belarus develops powerful industrial potential

The choice made by the Belarusian people 30 years ago turned out to be one of those elections, which are called fateful, said Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia Timur Shafir. The situation in almost all former republics of the Soviet Union was developing in the same way at the time of the collapse of this huge power. Nothing good was happening anywhere. Each republic was in crisis to a greater or lesser degree, experiencing enormous difficulties. It is obvious that the choice was made, probably, the only right one at that moment - it was demonstrated by the economic, political and social policy, which President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko started to implement immediately after his election.

The expert noted that Belarus today is a highly developed state, which from a low start has developed a good enough, powerful industrial potential. And as part of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, it continues its progressive movement forward.

President

All

Politics

All

Society

All

In the world

All

Regions

All

Zone X

All