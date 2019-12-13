3.43 RUB
3.32 USD
3.60 EUR
PresidentEconomySocietyPoliticsHealthTechnologyCultureIncidentsRegionsSportIn the worldHorizonTelegram news
Shafir: Belarus develops powerful industrial potential
The choice made by the Belarusian people 30 years ago turned out to be one of those elections, which are called fateful, said Secretary of the Union of Journalists of Russia Timur Shafir. The situation in almost all former republics of the Soviet Union was developing in the same way at the time of the collapse of this huge power. Nothing good was happening anywhere. Each republic was in crisis to a greater or lesser degree, experiencing enormous difficulties. It is obvious that the choice was made, probably, the only right one at that moment - it was demonstrated by the economic, political and social policy, which President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko started to implement immediately after his election.
The expert noted that Belarus today is a highly developed state, which from a low start has developed a good enough, powerful industrial potential. And as part of the Union State of Russia and Belarus, it continues its progressive movement forward.
President
All
Lukashenko expresses condolences to Serbia for victims of accident at Novi Sad railway station
Belarus brings together more than 600 participants from 45 countries to discuss Eurasian security
Alexander Lukashenko names four threats to global security
What Lukashenko replied to US official on intimidation in correspondence
Politics
All
Society
All
Alexander Lukashenko tells what can help ease tensions in the world
Szijjarto: I believe that Eurasian cooperation is a condition for victory
Belarusian-Latvian border: hundreds of trucks forced to idle to enter the European Union
Trenin: If a country is not going to give up, then sanctions make it stronger
In the world
All
Regions
All
Zone X
All