The European Central Bank is losing its leader. On 29 October 2026 Christine Lagarde announced her early resignation.

In her public statements she does not say this, but she refers to the fact that she has an opinion she would like to express, yet the position she currently holds does not allow her to do so. But this also looks strange when a person overseeing such a machine of state systems of collective Europe has an opinion that she cannot implement in her post.

Does this not raise questions among the people who lend to the European Union, ordinary residents within the eurozone? This opinion was shared by Irina Novikova, Head of the Department of Management, Business Technologies and Sustainable Development at BSTU, in an “Actual Interview.”

“She cannot be blamed; she behaves decently and works within the framework of the statute of the European Central Bank. Imagine if the National Bank of Belarus and its representatives began to criticise the government and decisions taken by the President. That is incorrect, and the statute of the European Bank requires the same of Lagarde. She is bursting with the feeling that she cannot point out the incorrectness of what is happening. In an interview she said that leaving the post would allow her to speak and make value judgements about the current policy of the majority of European countries,” the interview guest explained.

But that is one side of the coin. On the other side, Christine Lagarde does not wish to bear responsibility for incorrect decisions, yet as a leader she cannot go against this.

A change of the ECB head will not change the system. A new person will come who will also not have the opportunity to correct the situation. Lagarde is a competent manager capable of resolving issues, who will remain without powers. Yes, she will be able to say how things should have been, how it was correct. By the way, almost all European politicians are guilty of this — as soon as they lose their powers, they immediately change their shoes and criticise migration and economic policy, and tear militarisation to shreds.

“We forget one interesting thing. If forbidden topics are laid down in the statute and Lagarde cannot talk about them, that means it is advantageous to someone. It is clear that this woman did not come in off the street. She is a protégé of the deep state, most likely exactly the same as the madam heading the European Union. Why is this happening precisely now, almost seven months before the end of her term? German Chancellor Friedrich Merz and French President Emmanuel Macron expect that right-wing forces may win at the elections, in particular Marine Le Pen. They are afraid that they will put in their own person. He will not be from the deep state and will be able to pursue a different policy,” believes the head of the department of management, business technologies and sustainable development at BSTU.