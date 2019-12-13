Shevtsov calls decision to suspend the BRC membership by Red Cross absolutely politicized

Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross Dmitry Shevtsov called the decision of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to suspend the membership of the Belarusian organization absolutely politicized.

According to Dmitry Shevtsov, the situation began to develop after he visited Donbass: "In order to prove that children, who undergo recuperation in Belarus, safely return home," he said.

A reaction to the trip followed from the International Federation of the Red Cross. "Because no one from the Red Cross has never been to Donbass before. This is said and people with whom we met. And immediately there was an ultimatum recommendation that I should leave my post immediately," the Secretary General said.