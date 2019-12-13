3.42 RUB
Shevtsov calls decision to suspend the BRC membership by Red Cross absolutely politicized
Secretary General of the Belarusian Red Cross Dmitry Shevtsov called the decision of the International Federation of Red Cross and Red Crescent Societies to suspend the membership of the Belarusian organization absolutely politicized.
According to Dmitry Shevtsov, the situation began to develop after he visited Donbass: "In order to prove that children, who undergo recuperation in Belarus, safely return home," he said.
A reaction to the trip followed from the International Federation of the Red Cross. "Because no one from the Red Cross has never been to Donbass before. This is said and people with whom we met. And immediately there was an ultimatum recommendation that I should leave my post immediately," the Secretary General said.
"Since it was a recommendation from our partners, the International Federation of the Red Cross, we held an extraordinary congress. It was held on September 7. And at it, the issue of my resignation was considered. I explained the purpose for which I traveled to Donbass, and the congress unanimously voted that I should continue to work as Secretary General. We informed the International Federation of the Red Cross about it," said Shevtsov.
