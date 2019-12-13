Sheiman tells what was the reason for the first sanctions against Belarus

The independent policy of Belarus has long become undesirable for the West. That's why more and more new punitive measures are taken against the state. And when and why the first sanctions were imposed on the sovereign Belarusian country? Special Representative of the President of Belarus, State Secretary of the Security Council of Belarus in 1994-2000, 2006-2008, Viktor Sheiman told about it on "Belarus 1.

Speaking on this topic, he recalled one of his first trips to the U.S., in April 1995.

There were meetings there with the U.S. Secretary of Defense, with the director of the FBI, with the U.S. Deputy Secretary of State. And at all these meetings they were not interested in the freedom of speech or democracy. They were interested in our relations with Russia (how they will develop), our attitude to nuclear weapons, whether we are withdrawing them.